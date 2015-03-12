Channing Tatum's US box-office bomb 'Jupiter Ascending' is making a lot of money overseas

Murray Close/Warner Bros. Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum’s sci-fi thriller finds new life at the China box office.

In February, Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis’ long-delayed sci-fi romantic action thriller “Jupiter Ascending” bombed at the box office.

The reported $US175 million Warner Bros.’ movie debuted to $US19 million.

It was the latest bomb at theatres for the Wachowski siblings who brought us “The Matrix.”

So far, “Jupiter Ascending” has made a weak $US45 million domestically.

At that rate, it looked like it was on its way to becoming one of the biggest bombs of 2015.

However, it looks like its poor performance at home may not even matter.

Internationally, the movie is a hit.

Over the weekend, the film debuted in China to a solid $US23.2 million.

Currently, the film has already made $US107 million internationally.

The movie is the latest box-office bomb to be saved by the foreign markets.

Last year alone, overseas grosses helped movies like “The Expendables 3,” “Need for Speed,” and “Pompeii” from becoming outright flops.

China is currently the second-largest box-office market and is poised to overtake US as the number one market by 2020.

So it’s no surprise big summer blockbusters are now turning their attention toward catering to international audiences.

American cities were transformed to stand in for parts of Hong Kong and China during film of the latest “Transformers” sequel. The global premiere took place in Hong Kong.

The sequel ended up as the highest-grossing movie of 2014 despite terrible reviews. Overseas alone, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” grossed over $US845 million.

“Iron Man 3” had longer, additional sequences for its Chinese audiences with cameos from local stars.

Next month’s “Furious 7” featuring Vin Diesel and the Rock is set to do the majority of its press in Los Angeles and China.

