Channing Tatum's anti-gravity boots are the coolest thing about 'Jupiter Ascending'

Kirsten Acuna

Sci-fi movie “Jupiter Ascending” opened in theatres Feb. 6, and though it received generally poor reviews and flopped at the box office over the weekend, it did introduce us to one cool piece of tech: a pair of anti-gravity boots worn by Channing Tatum.

Jupiter ascending gravity bootsWarner Bros. Pictures

Throughout the movie, Tatum’s character, Caine Wise, flies around both Earth and space using the boots.

They’re arguably the best part of the film.

Gravity boots jupiter ascending Warner Bros./Jupiter Ascending trailer
Gravity boots jupiter ascendingWarner Bros./Jupiter Ascending trailer

Here’s a closer look at the soles:

Gravity boots jupiter ascendingWarner Bros./Jupiter Ascending trailer
Jupiter ascending anti gravity bootsWarner Bros./Jupiter Ascending

The ease with which they allow Caine to move around brings to mind the hoverboard seen in the “Back to the Future” sequel. It’s as if he has an invisible one connected to the bottom of his feet.

Hoverboards Back To The FutureYouTube screencap

If you’re wondering how Tatum pulled off the appearance of the anti-gravity boots, they’re actually just skates. According to the film’s production notes, Tatum actually skated on ramps, platforms, and cables for his stunts. The wheels were erased out of the film in post production.

Pro inline skater Cory Miller and vert skater Taïg Khris trained Tatum to prep him for the role.

A total of six men pulled wires for Tatum behind a green screen as he skated on a three-sided treadmill that was four meters in length and two meters wide. Many of the times he was carrying Kunis.

Mila kunis channing tatum green screen jupiter ascendingWarner Bros.

