Channing Tatum's anti-gravity boots are the coolest thing about 'Jupiter Ascending'

Sci-fi movie “Jupiter Ascending” opened in theatres Feb. 6, and though it received generally poor reviews and flopped at the box office over the weekend, it did introduce us to one cool piece of tech: a pair of anti-gravity boots worn by Channing Tatum.

Throughout the movie, Tatum’s character, Caine Wise, flies around both Earth and space using the boots.

They’re arguably the best part of the film.

Here’s a closer look at the soles:

The ease with which they allow Caine to move around brings to mind the hoverboard seen in the “Back to the Future” sequel. It’s as if he has an invisible one connected to the bottom of his feet.

If you’re wondering how Tatum pulled off the appearance of the anti-gravity boots, they’re actually just skates. According to the film’s production notes, Tatum actually skated on ramps, platforms, and cables for his stunts. The wheels were erased out of the film in post production.

Pro inline skater Cory Miller and vert skater Taïg Khris trained Tatum to prep him for the role.

A total of six men pulled wires for Tatum behind a green screen as he skated on a three-sided treadmill that was four meters in length and two meters wide. Many of the times he was carrying Kunis.

