Jupiter Analyst Can See The Future, Won't Tell You About It

What does 2008 have in store? Who knows? Well, actually, Jupiter’s Michael Gartenberg does, says Jupiter’s Michael Gartenberg. But he won’t tell you.

In an awesome display of false modesty, Michael explains that he’s not going to grace his blog readers with his 2008 predictions, because doing so would be cheating.

The reason is simple, I already have a pretty good idea what’s coming and it’s kind of unfair to “predict” things you already know in advance.

You see, since Michael is an analyst, he already knows what the future holds. Also, because he is an analyst, he has signed NDAs that prevent him from telling us about the future. That has to be frustrating!

Anyway, the SAI team won’t sign any NDAs, but we’re not making any predictions, either. Our reasoning: Year-ahead predictions are boring. Weeks-ahead predictions, though, we like. Check back tomorrow for our first-ever Macworld crystal ball contest, where we’ll add our two cents and let our readers add as many as they’d like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.