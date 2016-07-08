A cancer drugmaker is putting its trial on hold after two patients died last week

GE Cancer cells

Seattle-based biotech Juno Therapeutics’ stock is halted after the news that its lead drug led to two deaths last week.

Juno, which has been developing a treatment that uses genetically engineered cells to go after a form of adult leukemia, said Thursday that the phase 2 trial had been put on clinical hold by the FDA.

The type of treatment is known as CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cells. This kind of treatment, in Juno’s case, uses a patient’s own T-cells, a type of blood cell that’s involved our immune system response.

