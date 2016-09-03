NASA just released a haunting video of Jupiter's clouds

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS This view of Jupiter from 48,000 miles above the planet ‘shows storms and weather unlike anywhere else in the solar system,’ says NASA.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft became the first ever to fly above and below Jupiter on Aug. 27, and at a breakneck speed of 130,000 mph.

Scientists say the images of the gas giant’s north and south poles — the first ever taken — are “like nothing we have seen or imagined before,” according to a statement about the mission that NASA released on Sept. 2.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS An aurora, photographed in infrared light, is seen swirling in Jupiter’s southern pole.

While we’re absolutely obsessed with these unprecedented views of the largest planet in the solar system, a huge part of the pinwheel-shaped spacecraft’s mission is to record data about unseen processes that are happening in and around Jupiter.

Take, for example, Jupiter’s auroras.

NASA has managed to capture views of these particle storms in Jupiter’s clouds using the Hubble Space Telescope.

No spacecraft has manage to get as close to them as Juno, though, and record them with a suite of powerful instruments.

In addition to taking a fearsome-looking infrared image of a southern Jovian aurora (with JIRAM), Juno turned on at least seven other instruments to gather data.

To visualise this “invisible” information, NASA turned it into animated video and sound, the space agency wrote in a YouTube video description:

“Thirteen hours of radio emissions from Jupiter’s intense auroras are presented here, both visually and in sound. The data was collected when the spacecraft made its first orbital pass of the gas giant on Aug 27, 2016, with all spacecraft instruments turned on. The frequency range of these signals is from 7 to 140 kilohertz. Radio astronomers call these ‘kilometric emissions’ because their wavelengths are about a kilometer long.”

Watch and listen to the very eerie result below (the audio starts at about 0:26).

And if you’re into other hidden visual spectacles, gaze at this incredible animated movie of Jupiter’s aurora, which the JIRAM instrument also recorded.

It looks like a mashup of classic scenes from “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “The Terminator“:

