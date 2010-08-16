Companies Are Falling Over Themselves To Issue Even More Junk Bonds Than Last Year's Record

Bond prices are essentially the inverse of their interest rate. All else equal, when investors are willing to accept lower interest rates to own bonds, they are essentially paying a very high price to bond sellers. When investors demand higher interest rates, bond sellers are effectively forced to sell their bonds at a lower price.



During the internet bubble, when investors were willing to buy stocks at high prices, companies were falling over themselves to IPO. Today, as U.S. government bond yields fall to ever lower levels, pulling down yields for corporate bonds as well, companies are falling over themselves not to IPO, but to sell ‘junk’ bonds:

WSJ:

Corporate borrowers with less than investment-grade ratings sold $15.4 billion in junk bonds this week, a record total for a single week, according to data provider Dealogic. The month-to-date total, $21.1 billion, is especially high for August, typically a quiet month that has seen an average of just $6.5 billion in issuance over the past decade.

For the year, the volume of U.S. junk bonds has exceeded $155 billion, 80% higher than in the year-ago period and easily on pace to surpass the record $163.6 billion total for 2009.

2010 is on track to be a record year for junk bond issuance, just after 2009’s record-breaking amount. At the very least, the bond market is exhibiting some signs of a bubble, even if the jury is still out as to whether it is one or not.

