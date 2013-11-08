This Tech Company Pays Engineers The Most -- $US160,000 -- And It's Not Google

Salaries for engineers are at record levels in Silicon Valley,

at least one recruiter says.

So who pays the most? It isn’t Google, although Google is in the Top 5. It isn’t Facebook (No. 9). And it isn’t Twitter (No. 5).

According to research by Glassdoor, it’s Juniper Networks, which pays $US160,000 on average. Juniper, based in Sunnyvale, Calif., is a company that makes network hardware and computer security products. It competes with Cisco (No. 17).

In terms of highest paying regions, the Valley comes in first a$111,885. Seattle is No. 2 at $US103,196, and San Diego lands at No. 3 at $US93,993.

The Bay Area also has the most software engineer job openings (3,846), followed by New York (2,264) and Washington, D.C. (2,139). Currently, 15,732 employers across the U.S. are looking to hire software engineers.

Here’s the Top 25. There’s another surprise in there, Walmart is No. 8. It pays better than Facebook.

This story was originally published by Glassdoor.

