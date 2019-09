Very strange: Another company has just released earnings in the middle of the day.



First it was Buffalo Wild Wings, whose stock is tanking after unexpectedly releasing earnings.

Now its networking company Juniper, which has just released earnings, and according to Bloomberg, the stock beat: EPS of 16c was ahead of estimates of 13c.

Wild day!

