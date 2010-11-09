Junior High Football Team Scores Easy Touchdown With The Old "Wrong Ball" Trick

Driscoll Middle School in Texas pulls off the kind of trick play that only works against 11-year-old kids who barely understand the rules of football.



Pretend the ball you’re using needs to be switched for out for the “correct” ball, wait for the defence to let down their guard and run like crazy. (Video via Reddit)



Sure, it’s an easy six points (usually), but in our opinion it’s still a bush league move, it’s not original, and any coach that calls this play should be ashamed of himself.

