Neel Sethi was plucked out of obscurity to play Mowgli in “The Jungle Book.” His feature film debut posed a unique challenge: he acted alongside characters that were mostly created in post-production.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.