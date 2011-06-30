The German Jobs Miracle Continues

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Germany just booked its 24th straight month of falling unemployment.Think about that: An ageing Western nation, not thought of as being on the vanguard of high technology right now, without an abundance of natural resources, in the midst of an existential crisis all around it, just keeps cranking out the jobs.



According to Bloomberg, the official unemployment rate fell to 7%, once again, hitting a new post-reunification record. A seasonally-adjusted drop of 8,000 jobs was better than the drop of 17,000 jobs economists had predicted.

And of course, this is what makes the anti-Merkel hatred even more interesting. The booming economy and lack of joblessness hasn’t helped her one bit, confounding anyone who thinks that all citizens care about is jobs and the economy.

