Photo: Flickr Mario Sanchez Prada

Not great.U.K. retail sales climbed just 0.1% month-over-month in June. Economists were looking for a gain of 0.6%.



Sales were up 1.6% from a year ago, which was below the 2.2 % economists were expecting.

Markets have pulled back ever so slightly, but they remain positive.

