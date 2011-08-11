MISS: The US Trade Deficit Widened To $53 Billion

The U.S. trade deficit increased to $53.1 billion in June from $50.8 billion (revised). It is the widest deficit since 2008.



Analysts were looking for a decrease to $48 billion.

Goods and Services

Exports decreased to $170.9 billion in June from $175.0 billion in May. Goods were $121.2 billion in June, down from $125.3 billion in May, and services were $49.6 billion in June, down from $49.7 billion in May.

Imports decreased to $223.9 billion in June from $225.8 billion in May. Goods were $188.8 billion in June, down from $190.7 billion in May, and services were $35.1 billion in June, virtually unchanged from May.

For goods, the deficit was $67.6 billion in June, up from $65.4 billion in May. For services, the surplus was $14.5 billion in June, down from $14.6 billion in May.

Goods by Category (Census basis)

The May to June decrease in exports of goods reflected decreases in industrial supplies and materials ($2.0 billion); capital goods ($1.5 billion); foods, feeds, and beverages ($0.8 billion); and other goods ($0.5 billion). An increase occurred in consumer goods ($0.7 billion). Automotive vechicles, parts, and engines were virtually unchanged.

The May to June decrease in imports of goods reflected decreases in industrial supplies and materials ($2.2 billion); automotive vechicles, parts, and engines ($0.2 billion); capital goods ($0.1 billion); and consumer goods ($0.1 billion). Increases occurred in other goods ($0.7 billion) and foods, feeds, and beverages ($0.1 billion).

Services by Category

Services exports were virtually unchanged from May to June. Decreases in passenger fares ($0.1 billion) and other transportation ($0.1), which includes freight and port services, were mostly offset by an increase in other private services ($0.2 billion), which includes items such as business, professional, and technical services, insurance services, and financial services. Changes in the other categories of services exports were small.

Services imports were virtually unchanged from May to June. The changes in all categories of services imports were small and mostly offsetting.

Goods by Geographic Area (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

The goods deficit with Canada increased from $2.7 billion in May to $2.8 billion in June. Exports decreased $0.3 billion (primarily fuel oil, passenger cars, and fertilizers) to $24.2 billion, while imports decreased $0.1 billion (primarily nonmonetary gold, petroleum products, and fertilizers) to $27.1 billion.

The goods deficit with China increased from $25.0 billion in May to $26.7 billion in June. Exports decreased $0.1 billion (primarily raw cotton, passenger cars, and pulpwood and woodpulp) to $7.7 billion, while imports increased $1.6 billion (primarily computers, apparel, and household goods) to $34.4 billion.

The goods deficit with Japan increased from $2.6 billion in May to $4.0 billion in June. Exports decreased $0.3 billion (primarily generators, fish and shellfish, and metallurgical grade coal) to $5.4 billion, while imports increased $1.1 billion (primarily passenger cars, computer accessories, and photo equipment) to $9.5 billion.

