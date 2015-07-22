Here's each state's unemployment rate right now

The jobs market has been slowly but steadily improving nationwide, but individual states can look very different from each other.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics released their estimates of the June unemployment rate in each state on Tuesday. The Great Planes states are seeing very healthy labour markets, with Nebraska having the lowest rate at just 2.6%. Meanwhile, the South and Southwest continue to have unemployment rates higher than the national rate of 5.3%. West Virginia had the highest unemployment rate in the country of 7.4%.

Here’s where the unemployment rates of each state and Washington, DC stand:

