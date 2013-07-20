Hedge Funds Just Had Their Worst Month In A Year

Hedge funds had negative returns in June for the first time in a year, according to new data from research firm Preqin.



“Thirteen proved to be an unlucky number for hedge funds in Q2 2013, as hedge funds’ 12 month positive streak in terms of performance was brought to an abrupt halt with a monthly net return of -1.52% posted in June,” said Preqin in its latest quarterly report, released today.

The industry’s performance in June really dragged down the entire quarter, according to the report: “Following on from the strong Q1 performance, when hedge funds were up 3.35% and funds of funds not far behind with Q1 returns of 3.16%, Q2 performance was looking to be equally buoyant until this disappointing June brought the quarter’s performance down to 0.14% and -0.61% for hedge funds and funds of hedge funds respectively.”

The table below shows the performance of various hedge funds grouped by strategy in June.

