Ugly!



Retail sales fell 0.5% in June.

That’s well below expectations of a gain of 0.2%.

It’s also wel worse than a decline of 0.2% seen last month.

Excluding autos, the decline was 0.4%.

And excluding autos and gas the decline was 0.2%.

This chart from the report shows how ugly the month was across every main category.

