ORIGINAL POST: First big US datapoint of the day: June Producer Price Index.



Analysts expect a decline of 0.4%, which would actually be less severe than the decline of 1% in the prior month.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

UPDATE:

More inflation than expected.

Producer prices rose by 0.1% vs. an expected decline of 0.4%.

