Personal Income Rises 0.5%, But Spending Is Flat

ORIGINAL POST: There’s a lot of economic data coming out today.There’s Case-Shiller, the Chicago PMI, and Consumer Confidence.



But first! Personal income and spending.

Analysts expect personal income to have risen 0.4% in June, an acceleration from 0.2% in the previous month. Spending is expected to have only grown 0.1%.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

UPDATE: Kind of meh numbers. Income grew by more than expected, up 0.5% vs. 0.4% expected.

Spending was flat, slightly worse than expectations.

