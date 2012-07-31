Personal Income Rises 0.5%, But Spending Is Flat

Photo: chrisgunton
ORIGINAL POST: There’s a lot of economic data coming out today.There’s Case-Shiller, the Chicago PMI, and Consumer Confidence.
But first! Personal income and spending.
Analysts expect personal income to have risen 0.4% in June, an acceleration from 0.2% in the previous month. Spending is expected to have only grown 0.1%.
We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.
UPDATE: Kind of meh numbers. Income grew by more than expected, up 0.5% vs. 0.4% expected.
Spending was flat, slightly worse than expectations.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.