Stall Out: No Growth In Income Or Spending In June

This is basically in line with what economists were expecting… both income and spending growth came in right at 0.0% for the month of June.
Personal income had grown by 0.1% in May, so this is something of a stall-out.
Market futures are generally negative, as they’ve been for the past hour or so.
For a fuller recap of what’s going on pre-market, see here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.