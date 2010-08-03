Stall Out: No Growth In Income Or Spending In June

This is basically in line with what economists were expecting… both income and spending growth came in right at 0.0% for the month of June.



Personal income had grown by 0.1% in May, so this is something of a stall-out.

Market futures are generally negative, as they’ve been for the past hour or so.

For a fuller recap of what’s going on pre-market, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.