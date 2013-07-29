Here Comes Pending Home Sales...

Pending home sales index (PHSI) for June are out at 10 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for pending home sales to fall 1% month-over-month, and rise 8.3% year-over-year.

This compares with a 6.7% mum rise in May, and 12.5% YoY rise. Bank of America’s Michelle Meyer expects a decline of 2% on the month. She expects some of the decline to be on accounts of a “give-back following a 6.7% surge in May.”

Economists will also be watching to see how pending home sales respond to rising mortgage rates. The 30-year rate stands at 4.31% according to Freddie Mac’s primary mortgage market survey.

Investors watch this number because it is considered a leading indicator of the housing market. The PHSI looks at all homes where a contract has been signed but the sale is not complete.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.