Today's Jobs Report Was Another Sign Debunking The Doomsday Predictions About The Sequester

By and large, the White House and others’ doomsday predictions about the effects of the forced spending cuts known as the sequester haven’t panned out.



The June jobs report serves as another whole in that theory, as the month saw more robust job gains. First Trust points out that since the sequester began going into effect in March, the economy has added an average of 183,000 jobs per month over the four-month period. That compares to just 132,000 over the same four-month period one year ago.

The government did shed 5,000 jobs in June, and the federal government has seen employment decline by 65,000 over the past year. Private payrolls added 202,000 jobs.

Non-farm payrolls have added a robust number of jobs since rather tepid growth in March, after which both parties blamed each other for failing to resolve sequestration. But March’s numbers were since revised from 88,000 to 142,000.

Here’s a chart looking at the March through June period’s job growth in 2012 vs. 2013:

