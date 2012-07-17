Industrial Production Grows 0.4% In June

Photo: AP Photo/Petr David Josek

ORIGINAL POST: The last big number of the day: June industrial productionAnalysts expect growth of 0.3% compared to a decline of 0.1% in the prior month.



Given growing concerns bout the weak of the economy, this is a big one.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 9:15 AM ET.

UPDATE: June industrial production slightly beat expectations, growing 0.4%.

The month previous was revised, however, from negative 0.1% to 0.2%, so it’s basically a wash.

