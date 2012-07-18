BOOM: HOUSING STARTS BLOW PAST EXPECTATIONS IN JUNE TO 760K

Photo: AP Images

Update: Housing starts surged to 760K in June.That’s well ahead of expectations of 745K.



And the previous month was revised higher to 711K.

There’s less and less question that housing his hot.

Yesterday the NAHB had

ORIGINAL POST: The big datapoint of the day: June housing starts.

Analysts expect 745K annualized starts, up from 708K in the previous month.

That equates to a 5.2% gain.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.