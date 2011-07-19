June Housing Starts Smash Expectations, With Big 14.6% Jump

Original post: Nobody’s expecting too much.



575K on an annualized rate is the prediction. That’s just up from the previous 560K, but we’re still bouncing around all-time historical lows.

Number out in a moment.

Update: OK, not as horrible as it could have been.

Housing starts came in at an annualized 629K pace, a 14.6% jump rom a revised 549K.

Permits of 624K was also ahead of expectations of 595K.

