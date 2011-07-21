Re-Cork The Champagne: Existing Home Sales Slip, And Miss Estimates

Photo: www.flickr.com
After yesterday’s surprisingly strong new homes sales number, there was some hope of momentum in the industry.Unfortunately… nope
Existing home sales in June fell 0.8% to 4.77 million (annualized), missing estimates of 4.90 million.
So yeah, the market’s still garbage.
The full report from the Realtors is here.
Not surprisingly, they try to blame the debt ceiling mess. Ha!
