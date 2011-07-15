More Disappointing News From CPI And Empire Manufacturing

Photo: gmnonic via flickr

A few big numbers are out…June CPI will give the latest read on inflation (or, in Bernanke’s nightmare the lack thereof).



Analysts are looking for decline of 0.1% on headline.

The number was actually a decline of 0.2%

Core CPI is expected to grow by 0.2%.

Core jumped to 0.3%.

Empire manufacturing is expected at +1 vs. -7.8 last month.

Another negative number: -3.76

Here’s the chart from the New York Fed

