More Disappointing News From CPI And Empire Manufacturing

Photo: gmnonic via flickr
A few big numbers are out…June CPI will give the latest read on inflation (or, in Bernanke’s nightmare the lack thereof).
Analysts are looking for decline of 0.1% on headline.
The number was actually a decline of 0.2%
Core CPI is expected to grow by 0.2%.
Core jumped to 0.3%.
Empire manufacturing is expected at +1 vs. -7.8 last month.
Another negative number: -3.76
Here’s the chart from the New York Fed
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.