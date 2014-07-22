The Bulls Just Got The Inflation News They Were Hoping For

The latest inflation numbers are out, and they’re good news for people worried about rising inflation.

Core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — rose 0.1% for the month, behind expectations of a 0.2% rise. It’s also a slowdown from 0.2% last month.

Headline CPI rose 0.2%, which was right in line with expectations.

For stock market bulls, this is good news, as the muted inflation adds no new pressure on Yellen to increase interest rates sooner than expected.

In previous months, core CPI had been ticking up rapidly, but Yellen referred to this gain as “noise” and this report helps bolster her view.

Here’s a look at the CPI by category breakdown.

