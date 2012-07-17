NO CHANGE: June CPI Comes in Right In Line At 0.0%

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ORIGINAL POST: Big number of the day: June CPI.Analysts are expecting a reading of 0.0% on the headline, and 0.2% on the core.



Given all the interest in what the Fed will do, this should be a pretty closely watched number.

UPDATE:

The number is out, and it’s right in line.

Headline inflation is 0.0%.

Core is 0.2%.

Snooze.

