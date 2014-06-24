Consumer Confidence At Highest Level Since 2008

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for June came in at 85.2.

Expectations were for a reading of 83.5.

Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board said, “Consumer confidence continues to advance and the index is now at its highest level since January 2008 (87.3). June’s increase was driven primarily by improving current conditions, particularly consumers’ assessment of business conditions. Expectations regarding the short-term outlook for the economy and jobs were moderately more favourable, while income expectations were a bit mixed. Still, the momentum going forward remains quite positive.”

The index’s May reading was revised down to 82.2 fom 83.0.

Here’s the full release from The Conference Board:

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index®, which had increased in May, improved again in June. The Index now stands at 85.2 (1985=100), up from 82.2 in May. The Present Situation Index increased to 85.1 from 80.3, while the Expectations Index rose to 85.2 from 83.5 in May. The monthly Consumer Confidence Survey based on a probability-design random sample, is conducted for The Conference Board by Nielsen, a leading global provider of information and analytics around what consumers buy and watch. The cutoff date for the preliminary results was June 13. Says Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board: “Consumer confidence continues to advance and the index is now at its highest level since January 2008 (87.3). June’s increase was driven primarily by improving current conditions, particularly consumers’ assessment of business conditions. Expectations regarding the short-term outlook for the economy and jobs were moderately more favourable, while income expectations were a bit mixed. Still, the momentum going forward remains quite positive.” Consumers’ appraisal of current conditions improved in June. Those claiming business conditions are “good” increased to 23.0 per cent from 21.1 per cent, while those stating business conditions are “bad” decreased to 22.8 per cent from 24.6 per cent. Consumers’ assessment of the job market was also more favourable. Those stating jobs are “plentiful” edged up to 14.7 per cent from 14.2 per cent, while those claiming jobs are “hard to get” declined to 31.8 per cent from 32.2 per cent. Consumers’ expectations were generally more positive in June. The percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months increased to 18.8 per cent from 17.7 per cent. However, those expecting business conditions to worsen increased to 11.4 per cent from 10.7 per cent. Consumers were more positive about the outlook for the labour market. Those anticipating more jobs in the months ahead increased to 16.3 per cent from 15.2 per cent, while those anticipating fewer jobs edged down to 18.7 per cent from 18.9 per cent. Fewer consumers expect their incomes to grow, 15.9 per cent versus 18.0 per cent, but those expecting a drop in their incomes also declined, to 12.1 per cent from 14.5 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.