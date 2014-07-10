Chinese Exports Miss Expectations

Chinese exports climbed 7.2% year-over-year in June, missing expectations for a 10.4% rise. This compared to a 7% rise in May.

Meanwhile, Chinese imports were up 5.5%, missing expectations for a 6% rise. But this is up from a 1.6% contraction the previous month.

Chinese trade surplus widened to $US36.95 billion, from $US35.92 billion, but missed expectations for $US26.95 billion.

Economists were looking for a much bigger rise in exports on the back of improving external demand and a lower base last year. Moreover, improving domestic demand was expected to boost imports.

