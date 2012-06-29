CHICAGO BEATS EXPECTATIONS AT 52.9

Photo: vxla via Flickr

ORIGINAL POST: BIG economic datapoint of the day: The Chicago PMI comes out at 9:45.Analysts expect a reading of 52.3, down a bit from the previous month’s 52.7.



Generally regional economic datapoints have been weakish lately, though not totally.

UPDATE:

It’s a modest beat.

The reading came in at 52.9, ahead of expectations of 52.3, and it’s also up from last month’s 52.7.

The market remains significantly higher on the day.

