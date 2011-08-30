U.S. Home Prices Edge Higher, Still 5.9% Down From 2010

The number:



Case-Shiller came in slightly better than expectations, but the number is still terrible.

The US national index plunged 5.88% year-over-year. The 20-city composite declined 4.5% year-over-year versus expectations of 4.7%.



Despite year-over-year declines, the national index increased 3.6% in Q2 from Q1. The 10-city composite and 20-city composite were up 1.1% in June.

America is of course in a housing double dip.

The release will appear here at 9:00 ET >

Preview: A Bloomberg survey projected a 4.7% year-over-year decline in June, the biggest fall in 19 months.

The Case-Shiller 20-City Index was down 4.51% in May and 4.22% in April.

We’ve seen plenty of bad news in the housing market, including declines in pending home sales and new home sales. The FHFA home price index, however, showed a 0.9% increase in June.

See 10 cities where no one wants new homes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.