At 8:15 a.m. ET, we’re getting the June ADP employment survey.



Economists are looking for 160,000 new private payrolls for June, up from 135,000 in May.

Some economists believe this is a useful predictor of the official jobs report, which will be published by the Bureau of labour Statistics on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

