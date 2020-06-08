Protests over George Floyd's death near a 2nd full week as Minneapolis City Council members pledge to dismantle the police department

REUTERS/Nacho Doce US protesters have taken to the streets for two weeks straight calling out police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

A majority of Minneapolis city council members pledged to dismantle the city’s police department after years of failed attempts at reform.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced their support to dismantle the city’s police force at a rally on Sunday, giving them a veto-proof majority.

The announcement comes just shy of two weeks after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

On Friday, council member Steve Fletcher published an op-ed in Time magazine that outlined how the city would transition away from the need for police, though comprehensive plans have not yet been approved.



As many as 20,000 protesters walked in Hollywood, California, in one of the city’s largest demonstrations so far.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he would withdraw the national guard earlier in the day.

Source: KTLA 5

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney joined a protest in Washington DC, later sharing a post with him at the rally alongside the caption “Black Lives Matter.”

As peaceful DC demonstrations continued, President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard out of the area.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Members of the US National Guard stand near the White House as people protest against racism and police brutality in Washington, DC on June 7, 2020 in Washington, DC

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the National Guard would begin withdrawing troops from Washington, DC, on Sunday.

Approximately 5,000 troops had been deployed to DC amid Black Lives Matter protests sparked by George Floyd’s death.

In his tweet, Trump said the troops could go home because “fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated.”



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended the curfew on Sunday morning after peaceful protests.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Shay The Poet speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally in Times Square on June 07, 2020 in New York, New York.

Large demonstrations continued throughout the day and into the night.

Source: Newsday

A largescale protest also occurred during the day in Philadelphia, ending without incident.

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The city lifted its curfew on Sunday after first enforcing it on May 30.

Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer

Many athletes and celebrities showed up to protests on Sunday, including NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I want my kid to grow up in Milwaukee and not to be scared to walk in the streets.” –@Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/dRFPvehOsS — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) June 7, 2020

“I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets,” he told the crowd.

One notable violent incident occurred in Seattle: A man drove through a crowd of protesters before shooting one protester.

Jim Brunner/Seattle Times

A man with a gun drove his car through a crowd of protesters in Seattle and shot one person on Sunday evening, the city’s police and fire department confirmed.

Video from the incident shows the man driving his car into a crowd of protesters and brandishing his gun before exiting his vehicle.

The 27-year-old victim said he was trying to disarm the gunman when he got shot. “My whole thing was to protect those people,” the man said.



