Protests over George Floyd's death near a 2nd full week as Minneapolis City Council members pledge to dismantle the police department

- Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continued Sunday, 13 days after Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis.
- Some protesters have heightened calls to abolish and defund police forces in favour of expanding social welfare programs.
- Minneapolis city council members expressed support to defund the city’s police force after years of failed attempts at reform.
- While most of Sunday’s demonstrations ended without incident, a man drove his car through a crowd in Seattle and shot one protester.
A majority of Minneapolis city council members pledged to dismantle the city’s police department after years of failed attempts at reform.
Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced their support to dismantle the city’s police force at a rally on Sunday, giving them a veto-proof majority.
The announcement comes just shy of two weeks after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police.
On Friday, council member Steve Fletcher published an op-ed in Time magazine that outlined how the city would transition away from the need for police, though comprehensive plans have not yet been approved.
As many as 20,000 protesters walked in Hollywood, California, in one of the city’s largest demonstrations so far.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he would withdraw the national guard earlier in the day.
Source: KTLA 5
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney joined a protest in Washington DC, later sharing a post with him at the rally alongside the caption “Black Lives Matter.”
Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/JpXUFlxH2J
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 7, 2020
As peaceful DC demonstrations continued, President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard out of the area.
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the National Guard would begin withdrawing troops from Washington, DC, on Sunday.
Approximately 5,000 troops had been deployed to DC amid Black Lives Matter protests sparked by George Floyd’s death.
In his tweet, Trump said the troops could go home because “fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended the curfew on Sunday morning after peaceful protests.
Large demonstrations continued throughout the day and into the night.
Source: Newsday
A largescale protest also occurred during the day in Philadelphia, ending without incident.
The city lifted its curfew on Sunday after first enforcing it on May 30.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer
Many athletes and celebrities showed up to protests on Sunday, including NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“I want my kid to grow up in Milwaukee and not to be scared to walk in the streets.”
— Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) June 7, 2020
“I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets,” he told the crowd.
One notable violent incident occurred in Seattle: A man drove through a crowd of protesters before shooting one protester.
A man with a gun drove his car through a crowd of protesters in Seattle and shot one person on Sunday evening, the city’s police and fire department confirmed.
Video from the incident shows the man driving his car into a crowd of protesters and brandishing his gun before exiting his vehicle.
The 27-year-old victim said he was trying to disarm the gunman when he got shot. “My whole thing was to protect those people,” the man said.
