Protests over George Floyd's death continued for a 10th night following his memorial ceremony in Minneapolis

Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Community members gather on 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, on June 4, 2020. The intersection has served as a memorial and sacred space to honour Floyd.

Protests over George Floyd’s death continued into their tenth night on Thursday, following a memorial ceremony in his honour in Minneapolis.

Major protests took place in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Atlanta. Observers noted they were largely peaceful and quieter than previous days.

Several clashes between police and protesters took place in New York City, resulting in dozens of arrests. In Buffalo, two officers were suspended after shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

Here’s how protests played in several cities across the US on June 4.

Protests for George Floyd continued into their tenth day on Thursday, with thousands of people taking to the streets across US cities.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has prompted escalating protests against police brutality.

A memorial service was held in his honour in Minneapolis, the city where he died, earlier on Thursday. Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee, and Ayana Pressley were among the attendees.

Major protests took place in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Atlanta into the evening. Observers noted that protests in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and DC were calmer than in previous days and ended without major incidents.

But several clashes took place between police and protesters in New York City, resulting in dozens of arrests there. In Buffalo, New York state, two officers were suspended after shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

Many cities have lifted their curfews that were put in place to manage the violence and looting that had stemmed from some offshoot protests.

A citywide 8 p.m. curfew remains in place in New York City until Sunday, and some cities in the Greater New York area also have a curfew in place.

Here’s how protests played out around the country on June 4.

George Floyd was laid to rest on Thursday in the first of a series of memorial services.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, right, kneels to show his respect to George Floyd at his memorial at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, on June 4, 2020.

The first ceremony was held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Floyd died. Hundreds of people, including politicians, civil rights leaders, and celebrities, attended the service.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Floyd’s family, said: “The pandemic of racism and discrimination killed George Floyd.”

Rev. Al Sharpton, who also spoke at the service, said Floyd died of “a common American criminal justice malfunction.”

Around the same time, a judge set a $US750,000 bail with conditions for three officers involved in Floyd’s death. They have been charged with abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.



In Washington, DC, protests were largely calm. Over a thousand gathered at the Lincoln Memorial, and dozens of others marched to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial.

A smaller group broke off to march to the MLK Memorial. Powerful moment here as someone has begun to play the “I have a dream” speech over a loudspeaker. The protesters are kneeling, fists raised high as King’s voice fills the silence that has fallen here. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/mayCG0GuQT — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 5, 2020

According to observers, protests in the capital were quieter than they have been in previous days.

According to Marissa Lang, a reporter for The Washington Post, protests in front of the White House were the “most laid back I’ve seen.”

Back at the White House tonight and the vibe is the most laid back I’ve seen. A protester has set up a grill & is hosting a mini cookout. Police behind the fence are lounging on benches in Lafayette Square. Military milling around, paying very little attention to the #DCprotest. pic.twitter.com/KeMdjMk12X — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 4, 2020

She added that more than a thousand people marched to the Lincoln Memorial.

A smaller group later went to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial and listened to his “I have a dream” speech play over a loudspeaker.

Though Thursday’s events were peaceful, the National Guard and unidentified troops have been deployed to patrol the capital.

One protester told Insider: “Part of me feels like it’s turning into a military state.”

Several civil rights groups have sued the Trump administration for using tear gas against protesters in DC.

Jose Luis Magana / Getty Images Police fired tear gas outside the White House late Sunday during anti-racism protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union, along with several other rights groups, is suing President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and numerous other federal officials for “violating [protesters] constitutional rights and engaging in an unlawful conspiracy to violate those rights,” according to a press release.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Black Lives Matters DC and other individuals, called out the administration for using tear gas to disperse crowds on Monday night so that Trump could go to a church near the White House for a photo op.

Meanwhile, things were quieter in Los Angeles after days of clashes between police and protesters.

Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Protest over police brutality and the death of George Floyd takes place in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA.

Black Lives Matter protests continued in Los Angeles and across Southern California.

Demonstrations took place in front of Los Angeles City Hall and in front of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house.

Los Angeles County lifted its curfew, though some other regions in California have kept theirs in place.

Peaceful demonstrations also took place in Atlanta, where police have launched tear gas at protesters in recent days.

According to AJC, protests ended without incident after the city’s 9 p.m. curfew hit.

No tear gas was released, and officers made six arrests on Thursday, AJC reported – a much lower number than previous days.

But several clashes took place between police and protesters in New York City, resulting in dozens of arrests.

According to The New York Post, dozens of people were arrested for protesting beyond the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. Police clashed with protesters in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

A massive group of mourners is marching across the Brooklyn Bridge following a memorial for George Floyd in New York City. https://t.co/V9PORuTr72 pic.twitter.com/PempwzWXTp — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2020

After Floyd’s memorial, scores of people also marched across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan.

The 8 p.m. curfew will remain in place until Sunday.

And in Buffalo, New York state, two officers were suspended after shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

Associated Press

On Thursday evening, police clashed with protesters after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. One of the protesters was a 75-year-old man, who was filmed bleeding out of his ears after being shoved by police and falling to the pavement.

The incident was captured on video by NPR-affiliate WBFO.

A Buffalo Police Department spokesperson said that a person was “injured when he tripped and fell.”

But Mayor Byron Brown of Buffalo said in a statement that the police “knocked down” the 75-year-old protester, who is in stable but serious condition.

“I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood,” Brown said. “He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.”



