Here's how wages have changed in each of America's biggest cities over the last year

Andy Kiersz

The Bureau of Labour Statistics calculated changes in average hourly wages between June 2014 and June 2015 for each of the 51 largest metro areas in the United States.

A majority — 33 out of 51 — of large metro areas saw average wages go up over the last year. Columbus, OH had the largest increase, with wages going up 6.2%, while Oklahoma City had the biggest decrease, seeing wages drop 3.3%.

Here’s the per cent change in average earnings for each of the metro areas:

MSA hourly earnings change chartBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

