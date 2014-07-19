Here Are The States Where Unemployment Is Dropping The Fastest

Unemployment and changes in unemployment continue to vary across the country.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics just released the June 2014 unemployment rates for each state. In every state except Alabama, unemployment rates have dropped since June 2013. South Carolina had the biggest drop, falling 2.5 percentage points to 5.3%. Alabama had a 0.3 percentage point increase year over year to 6.8%:

This next map shows the current rate. The lowest unemployment rate among the states was in North Dakota, at 2.7%, and the highest was in Mississippi and Rhode Island, both at 7.9%:

Here are the June unemployment rates in each state:

For more detail, check out the BLS press release.

