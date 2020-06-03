Protests over the death of George Floyd continued for an eighth night, remaining largely peaceful after previous days of violence

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A New Yorker holds a banner during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States on June 2, 2020 in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States.

Protests for George Floyd continued on into their eighth night on Tuesday.

Large-scale protests took place in Los Angeles and New York, though they remained largely peaceful into the night.

The night was not without clashes, however. Police in multiple cities fired tear gas and used other tactics to disperse protesters.

Here’s how protests played in several cities across the US on June 2.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Protests for George Floyd continued on into their second week on Tuesday, prompting thousands of people to take to the streets in cities across the US.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has prompted escalating protests against police brutality.

Demonstrations on Tuesday night were largely peaceful, in contrast to the violent clashes that took place between police and protesters last week and on Monday.

Thousands of National Guard troops have been activated across at least 23 US states. Curfews have been imposed in over 200 cities, according to The Washington Post.

Large demonstrations were held on Tuesday in several cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta. Some of the protests continued on beyond the set curfew, leading to dozens of arrests and police reportedly firing tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds.

Here’s how protests played out around the US on June 2.

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna, spoke out about Floyd’s death and said he was a good man.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna, embraces her mother Roxie Washington before speaking about her father, following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Minneapolis City Hall, in Minneapolis, U.S., June 2, 2020.

Washington said that she was seeking justice for his death.

“I’m here for my baby and I’m here for George because I want justice for him,” she said.



Read more



Trump called protesters ‘looters and thugs’ and said New York City was ‘totally out of control’ in a series of late-night tweets.

Reuters

Trump tweeted into the evening hours on Tuesday, accusing the media of playing down protester action and accusing New York of being “totally out of control.”

New York’s Finest are not being allowed to perform their MAGIC but regardless, and with the momentum that the Radical Left and others have been allowed to build, they will need additional help. NYC is totally out of control. @NYCMayor & @NYGovCuomo MUST PUT DOWN RIOTING NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

The city experienced a night of looting and violence on Monday, but Tuesday’s protests were largely peaceful.

In New York City, hundreds of protesters tried to cross the Manhattan Bridge and faced a standoff with police. After roughly two hours, protesters headed back towards Brooklyn without incident.

Screenshot/NBC4 New York Hundreds of protesters walk across the Manhattan Bridge after an 8 p.m. curfew in New York City on June 2, 2020.

An 8 p.m. curfew has been extended in New York City through at least Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. The only vehicles allowed to drive south of 96th street in Manhattan were essential workers, buses, and delivery trucks.

Still, many continued to march through New York’s streets past 8 p.m. in largely peaceful demonstrations. According to CBS New York, there were a few reports of looting in Manhattan but not to a large scale as seen in previous days.

Large numbers of protesters were gathered at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. A Black Lives Matter flag was hoisted to a flag pole.

Huge roar from the crowd of thousands here at Barclays as someone gets a #BlackLivesMatter flag up pic.twitter.com/aestn12DzL — Jasper Apollonia (@GatSummitt) June 3, 2020

De Blasio tweeted that he was at the Barclays Centre at around 11 p.m. local time.

“Very calm situation,” he said.

Hundreds of protesters attempted to cross the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn but were met with a wall of police preventing them from entering the city.

After a tense but non-violent standoff, protesters eventually turned around and made their way towards Brooklyn largely without incident.

DEVELOPING: Hundreds of protestors and hundreds of NYPD officers in a standoff at the Manhattan Bridge. Demonstrators trying to get into Manhattan. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/oTTpLt3XsM — Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) June 3, 2020

Several arrests were made earlier in the evening, according to The New York Times.

In Los Angeles, thousands of people rallied outside Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addresses protesters in downtown Los Angeles outside of LA City Hall and LAPD Headquarters on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

A 6 p.m. curfew is being enforced in Los Angeles. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference that a curfew would remain in place until protests die down.

Garcetti took a knee during protests in Downtown Los Angeles earlier on Tuesday.

Actress Keke Palmer also participated in protests and made an impassioned plea to members of the National Guard to march alongside protesters.

The Los Angeles Police Commission hosted a virtual town hall, which led to many angry messages from the city’s residents towards law enforcement.

Thousands of people rallied outside Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home in Hancock Park before dispersing.

Dozens of people were attested in Holywood and Downtown Los Angeles for violating curfew.

In Washington, DC, protests took place in Lafayette Square, just across from the White House.

During earlier protests, Air National Guard members lined the entrance to the Lincoln Memorial, blocking people from entering.

According to The Washington Post, protests were largely peaceful.

8:30 pm, Tuesday evening at Lafayette Square.

90 minutes past DC’s curfew. Protesters chanting “we want change”.

We’ve seen no arrests in this area so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/sXcXVNeJOu — Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) June 3, 2020

As the evening wore on, some protesters defied the city’s 7 p.m. curfew.

However, crowds began to swell later in the evening around the perimeter of Lafayette Square. Protesters launched water bottles and fireworks and authorities fired pepper spray at crowds.

BREAKING. Military Police spray protesters with “OC spray” after they continued to shake the 8 foot fence and threw water bottles, gallons of milk at Lafayette Square Park. @msnbc #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/wMr8tyv7Ln — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 3, 2020

According to The Post, one protester was arrested near the Trump hotel in downtown Washington in the early hours on Wednesday.

In Milwaukee, police launched tear gas at a crowd that chanted ‘we are peaceful.’

6th Street, downtown Milwaukee Police advanced and are warning protester to leave in minutes. This is a situation pic.twitter.com/aqM21Qkkz9 — Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) June 3, 2020

According to NBC affiliate TMJ4, Milwaukee police declared a gathering of protesters in the downtown area “unlawful” and used tear gas to disperse crowds. Police told TMJ that protests threw “rocks and glass at our officers.”

According to TMJ, the protesters had chanted “we are peaceful.”

Milwaukee police said that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at an officer at around 8 p.m., though it did not ignite.

At approximately 8:08 p.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the area near 6th and McKinley, an individual threw a molotov cocktail at uniformed police officers. Thankfully it did not ignite. If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to call MPD at pic.twitter.com/uEm6T6w0nK — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) June 3, 2020

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters Asa Hutchinson

“Our citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest, and the State of Arkansas is committed to protecting those rights,” he said. No major protests took place on Tuesday.

The state of Minnesota launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department over Floyd’s death.

Jim Mone/AP A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site where Floyd was arrested.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing on Tuesday.

And in Atlanta, tear gas was fired to disperse protesters.

More than an hour before the curfew in Atlanta, armored vehicles formed a tight cordon around the Georgia Capitol following reports that tear gas was fired to scatter protesters.https://t.co/nHI5eWjlZH pic.twitter.com/Q8FLmRIK7N — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) June 3, 2020

According to WSB Radio, armoured vehicles formed a “tight cordon” around the Georgia Capitol.

Police were reported to have fired tear gas at several points in the night.

Some tense moments tonight right after the 9 pm curfew. Protestors threw things at law enforcement. Tear gas was deployed. #atlanta @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/OwjUpZZ3uw — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) June 3, 2020

In Portland, Oregon, the police chief said there were two groups of protesters — one peacefully and one “violent and aggressive.” Tear gas and flash bangs were used by police after 9:00 p.m. local time.

Situation update about actions right after 9 pm: Some peaceful demonstrators in Pioneer Square. Some violent and aggressive actions near Justice center. Police respond with riot control agents to disperse those engaged in criminal activity. pic.twitter.com/VSA6slw3ib — Jami Resch (@ChiefResch) June 3, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.