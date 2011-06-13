A Quick Roundup Of All The Deal Activity Announced This Morning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s Monday, and there are a decent number of notable deals out there today.

The big ones: VF Corp — the big maker of jeans and other clothes — is buying boots maker Timberland, for about $2 billion net of cash. The $43/share takeout price represents premium of over 42% to Friday’s closing price. Good for them.

Wendy’s is selling its Arby’s unit to PE firm Roark Capital for $130 million. Between the assumption of debt, however, and the tax benefit, the deal will create $430 million of value for Wendy’s shareholders.

Separately, Roark Capital is buying a sandwich company.

defence company Honeywell is acquiring mobile networking company EMS Technology for $491 million.

Gerber scientific is selling to Vector Capital for $11/share.

