Crazy action this morning.



Things were already looking ultra-good this morning, on reports of Germany caving on a Greek bailout.

And now there are quotes from Eurogroup Chief Jean-Claude Juncker about how the Greece crisis will be solved by the end of June.

Now the DAX is up 2.2%.

