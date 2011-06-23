JUNCKER: Greece Crisis Has "Radically Intensified" And Could "Turn Entire Euro Area On Its Head"

The Greek crisis has “radically intensified” and it could “turn the entire euro area on its head,” according to Euro Group president Jean-Claude Juncker.



Writing in an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Juncker also warned of potential contagion risks from the crisis.

No word on what recent development has triggered these comments, or whether Juncker is merely just guilty of having loose lips again.

The euro, however, has reacted to his comments, moving sharply lower.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.