Jean-Claude Juncker Admits It's His Job To Protect, Not Tell The Truth

Euro Group president Jean-Claude Juncker has come clean over his lie about a secret meeting on the issue of Greece to Der Spiegel.After confirming that Juncker was a Catholic, Der Spiegel dug into his understanding of the 10 Commandments, specifically number 8, which forbids bearing false witness against thy neighbour, or lying.



Juncker responded that it’s far more important to not to hurt your neighbour, then not to lie to them.

From Der Spiegel:

SPIEGEL: Are you saying that, as a finance minister in the age of global capital markets, you cannot tell people the truth?

Juncker: I do not have a ready answer to your question. My main concern is to protect people from detriment. That’s why I feel practically compelled to make sure that no dangerous rumours begin to circulate. I’m certainly not going to go to confession because of a false denial. God understands more about the financial markets than many who write about them.

The Euro Group president also expressed his fears over the impact a bankruptcy would have a Greece.

If Greece were to declare a national bankruptcy tomorrow, the country would have no access to the international financial market for years to come, and its most important creditors, the banks in Germany and Europe, would have an enormous problem — with incalculable consequences for the financial market.

Juncker also denied that, as of yet, any European taxpayer has had to pay a cent to bailout Greece.

