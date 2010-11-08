Get Ready For Euro-Bonds

Obviously shared currency was one major step towards the elimination of national sovereignty in Europe.



The next step will be a shared Treasury, so that all nations are responsible (to some extent) for the health of all the other nations.

Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker is pushing the idea of euro-wide bonds, which have never been offered before.

Obviously each country would still have to borrow on its own… but the existence of EU-wide borrowing would be a major step towards that shared treasury, and thus a reduction of individual nationhood.

