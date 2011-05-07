Eurogroup Chief: Greece "Does Need A Further Adjustment

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

So it doesn’t sound as though Greece is about to ditch the Eurozone.But the obvious has been acknowledge. What has been tried so far in Greece has failed.



The bailout has failed, and austerity has failed.

Speaking this evening in Luxembourg, Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker admitted that Greece “does need a further adjustment.”

But he said it was stupid to talk of a Greek exit, according to Bloomberg.

So here we go again. Another attempt at avoiding restructuring, which will be discussed at the next Eurogroup meeting later this month.

