Mother Says Viral Video Of Her Son Being Dismembered By A Cannibal Makes Her See The Crime 'Again And Again'

It’s bad enough their son was reportedly decapitated and eaten while studying in Canada, but the fact that the grisly crime was videotaped and broadcast online was almost more than university student Jun Lin’s parents could handle.



“The most unbearable pain for me is that the video got posted on the internet,” Lin’s mother Zhigui Du told the CBC’s Mark Kelley in her first heartbreaking interview following her son’s death. “People watched it over and over. It’s like my son is being murdered again and again.

Police suspect small-time porn actor Luka Rocco Magnotta killed and ate parts of Lin, a Chinese student studying in Montreal. An online video of the crime reportedly shows a man stabbing another man with an ice pick before dismembering the corpse and performing sex acts with it.

Du told Kelley she lost contact with her son on May 24. She then got a call from one of Lin’s classmates saying his friends had also not heard from him.

“When I heard that, my heart almost stopped beating,” Du said in the interview with CBC. “I couldn’t breathe.”

The couple reportedly only found out about their son’s death when a family member found information about the murder online.

“Every day I feel like the walking dead, the walking dead,” Du told the CBC of her grief.

Watch the full interview with the CBC’s Mark Kelley:



DON’T MISS: A Brief History Of The Crazy Drug Tied To Cannibalism >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.