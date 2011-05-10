Angela Bassett Confirms "Waiting To Exhale" Sequel -- On Same Day Whitney Houston Enters Rehab

Angela Bassett told the co-hosts of “The Talk” today that a sequel to the 1995 hit “Waiting to Exhale” is in the works, and that the entire original cast (including Loretta Devine, Forest Whitaker and Whitney Houston) is on board.



The timing is somewhat unfortunate — Houston checked into rehab today.

(This doesn’t cause a problem for the remake of Houston’s other biggest box-office hit, “The Bodyguard” — that film is getting a new cast.)

But Houston’s troubles aside, getting another “Exhale” instalment feels like striking while the iron is hot.

Largely buoyed by the success of Tyler Perry, films with diverse cast have never been better studio bets.

Look no further than “Jumping the Broom,” which went head-to-head with white-wedding rom-com “Something Borrowed” this weekend — and beat it.

