Jump-Start Your Journalism Career By Interning At Business Insider This Fall

Pictured are some of our friendly interns and editors

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Business Insider is looking for paid interns to join our editorial team this fall.Don’t be dismayed by the term “intern.” At Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee or making copies.



Our interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching and producing features — even breaking news if the timing’s right.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time if their schedule allows. We do require 3 days a week minimum.

Other perks? We have lots of free snacks, and a ping-pong table where we hold quarterly tournaments.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

Please send your resume and three writing clips to [email protected] Please describe which BI vertical(s) interest you most and why. (Don’t know what our verticals are? Check out the nav bar on the home page.) And, please note: this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office.

Interested in a journalism internship but have never heard of Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed. Here’s another article on our latest round of financing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.