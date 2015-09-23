What it's like to jump in a 81,000-ball pit for adults

This is the “Jump In!” interactive art exhibit by design agency Pearlfisher. The installation features adult sized ball with 81,000 white plastic balls that is designed to encourage adults to think creatively and play like children. It was first built in the UK, and the company recently brought it to New York.

