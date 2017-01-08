Here's how high you could jump on other worlds in the solar system

High jump jumping jumper space stars getty shutterstock business insiderGetty Images; Shutterstock; illustration by Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Take a moment to jump straight up and down… Go ahead, we’ll wait.

How high was your jump? And how long did it last?

On Earth, a good leap can clear over half a meter (1.6 feet) in a second. But hop with the same force elsewhere in the solar system — some place like the moon, Mars, or even a comet — and all bets are off, due to the different masses of those worlds.

Thankfully, astronomers Stuart Lowe and Chris North have crunched the numbers on jump height across different celestial bodies with an interactive browser app, called High Jump.

Their app highlights the effects of wildly different gravitational fields. It’s simple, educational — and weirdly addictive.

Here’s how high and how long an earthly jump would play out on other worlds.

This is Earth. You've jumped here before.

NASA

This is a normal vertical hop for a person on Earth. The bottom of your feet might break 1.5 feet and the whole jump would last a second.

On to the moon: the only place other than Earth where humans have dared to leap.

NASA

The moon's gravity at the surface is only 17% that of Earth's. Using the same force of a jump on Earth, you could rise about 10 feet off the ground and stay in the air for about 4 seconds.

Jupiter has more than 300 times the mass as Earth, so its gravitational pull is stronger.

Hubble Heritag

Your jump is now... Really pathetic.

Let's try Mars -- a planet bigger than the moon yet considerably smaller than Earth, with about a third of its gravity.

NASA

Wow! You're like a Martian Michael Jordan and can jump roughly 3 feet off the ground and stay aloft for 2 seconds.

Pluto may be a dwarf planet, but it's still pretty massive. How high could you go?

NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI

The surface gravity on Pluto is barely 6% as strong as Earth's. A good hop would send you about 25 feet in the air and let you enjoy the view for a full 9-10 seconds.

Saturn's moon Enceladus hides an entire ocean of liquid water under its icy crust and spits geysers into space. It might support life, but it's just 14% the diameter of Earth's moon.

Cassini Imaging Team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA

Source: NASA

Jumping on Enceladus would be super fun. You'd rise up about 140 feet before floating back down, landing with the same force as if you'd jumped on Earth. The trip would take a full minute.

Comet 67P has such a weak gravity field that the NASA's Philae lander had to latch harpoons into the surface to stick around. Wonder what would happen if you jumped here...

European Space Agency

Source: Universe Today

Uh oh. If you jumped on Comet 67P, you'd just float off into the void of space. Put another way, your legs are powerful enough to exceed this space rock's escape velocity.

Source: Wired

But High Jump isn't the only game we found.

This celestial jumping game on GitHub is part of a repository of digital interactives Lowe and North designed to accompany their print book, 'Cosmos: The Infographic Book of Space.'

You can also use their repository to compare the sizes of stars, learn about the elemental composition of stardust, and track eclipses through time.

Sarah Kramer contributed to this post.

