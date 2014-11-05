This Jumbo Jet Was Transformed Into A Beautiful Hotel -- And You Can Even Sleep In The Cockpit

If you’re looking for somewhere a little “different” to stay for the holidays, you should check out the Jumbo Stay Hostel in Stockholm, Sweden.
Created inside of a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet that used to fly for Pan Am, this cozy hotel features a redesigned interior and the opportunity to sleep in the aeroplane’s cockpit.
With 27 rooms that can hold up to 76 people, this unique hotel is one worth checking out.
This is 'Liv,' the Boeing 747 that was turned into the hotel in 2008, named after the owner's daughter.
