This Jumbo Jet Was Transformed Into A Beautiful Hotel -- And You Can Even Sleep In The Cockpit

If you’re looking for somewhere a little “different” to stay for the holidays, you should check out the Jumbo Stay Hostel in Stockholm, Sweden.

Created inside of a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet that used to fly for Pan Am, this cozy hotel features a redesigned interior and the opportunity to sleep in the aeroplane’s cockpit.

With 27 rooms that can hold up to 76 people, this unique hotel is one worth checking out.

